Join Globe editorial writer and columnist Marcela García in a conversation with Pam Eddinger, president of Bunker Hill Community College, and Valerie Roberson, president of Roxbury Community College. They will discuss the current state and the future of community colleges in the midst of the converging 2020 crises, what the pandemic and the racial justice protests have revealed about the students they serve, and what the path forward is for affordable higher education that serves communities of color.
